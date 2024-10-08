IFD responds to apartment fire on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters spent a part of the Tuesday lunch hour battling a blaze at a northwest side apartment building.

Crews from the Wayne Township and Indianapolis fire departments responded around 11 a.m. to a fire in the 3700 block of Montauk Court. That’s an address within the Astoria Park Apartment Homes near 38th Street and I-465, not far from Eagle Creek Reservoir.

Firefighters arrived and saw smoke and heavy fire coming from an apartment building. A dark column of smoke was visible from several miles away and could be seen on News 8’s Tower Cam.

No word yet on any injuries or what may have started the fire.