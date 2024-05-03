IMPD: Man hit, killed by train on Indianapolis’ east side
IMPD: Man hit, killed by train on Indianapolis’ east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a man was found dead overnight near train tracks on the city’s east side after he was struck by a train.
Indianapolis Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian stuck in the 1100 block of East Maryland Street just after midnight on Friday.
Officers located a man, who the coroner identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Devaul, deceased at the scene.
IMPD says the investigation surrounding Devaul’s death is ongoing and the IMPD Homicide Unit has taken over.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.