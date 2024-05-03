Search
IMPD: Man hit, killed by train on Indianapolis’ east side

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a man was found dead overnight near train tracks on the city’s east side after he was struck by a train.

Indianapolis Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian stuck in the 1100 block of East Maryland Street just after midnight on Friday.

Officers located a man, who the coroner identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Devaul, deceased at the scene.

IMPD says the investigation surrounding Devaul’s death is ongoing and the IMPD Homicide Unit has taken over.

