IMPD officer shot in line of duty ‘on road to recovery’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is “on the road to recovery” after being shot in the line of duty Friday night.

The officer, identified as an East District officer and 8-year veteran with IMPD, was injured when responding to a shots fired call near the intersection of East 36th and North Wittfield streets.

While on the scene, additional shots were fired by an unknown person, striking the officer twice: Once in the arm and once in the abdomen.

Other officers on the scene provided medical aid to the officer before he was rushed to a hospital.

IMPD said in an update Monday that the officer was in “good spirits” and “on the road to recovery.” He was still expected to stay in the hospital for “several more days.”

“Our department continues to pray for him, his family, and everyone involved in this incident, and we ask that you do the same,” police said.

Investigators also announced Monday that two people were arrested Saturday who might have connections to the shots fired incident. They were arrested on unrelated charges, but IMPD says they are working to determine if the two were connected.