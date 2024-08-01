Indiana DNR searching for missing 70-year-old man in Grandview Lake

The search for a 70-year-old man who went missing Wednesday while boating on Grandview Lake near Columbus ended early Thursday when his body was discovered by firefighters. Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officer boat. (Provided Photo/Indiana DNR)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers on Wednesday are searching for a 70-year-old man last seen in the water at Grandview Lake in Columbus.

At 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, officers were notified that the man was in the water near his boat when he went under and did not resurface. The man was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

Investigators say the identity of the man is being withheld pending family notification. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told News 8 that the search for the man will pick back up at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

No further information was released.