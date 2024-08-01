Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana DNR searching for missing 70-year-old man in Grandview Lake

The search for a 70-year-old man who went missing Wednesday while boating on Grandview Lake near Columbus ended early Thursday when his body was discovered by firefighters. Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officer boat. (Provided Photo/Indiana DNR)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers on Wednesday are searching for a 70-year-old man last seen in the water at Grandview Lake in Columbus.

At 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, officers were notified that the man was in the water near his boat when he went under and did not resurface. The man was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

Investigators say the identity of the man is being withheld pending family notification. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told News 8 that the search for the man will pick back up at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

No further information was released.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘UnPHILtered’ | Creating major citizens...
UnPhiltered /
Indianapolis man sentenced to 110...
Crime Watch 8 /
Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ tickets...
Local News /
Judge motions to move Delphi...
Crime Watch 8 /
Navigating national party conventions
WISH-TV 70th Anniversary /
I-65 Safety and Efficiency comment...
Local News /
Indiana State trooper struck while...
Indiana News /
Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday to...
National News /