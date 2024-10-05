Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens booking for 2025 season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Josh and Mindy Ellis from Modoc Gardens join News 8 at Daybreak!

Modoc Gardens, located in Modoc, an hour east of Indianapolis, is a small family farm that focuses on using environmentally friendly and sustainable practices to produce beautiful flowers and agricultural experiences available to the area.

The Ellises say the gardens offer many activities, including a sunflower trail, a petting farm, a pumpkin patch, play areas, and a pick-your-own flower garden.

Many events are open to the public, but the gardens also host private affairs such as weddings, birthday parties, and more. The Ellises say they are currently booking private events for the 2025 year, which can be done on their website.

To learn more, visit their Facebook, and enjoy the full interview above!