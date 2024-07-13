Indiana native, author tells journey of cancer battle without chemotherapy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana native Autumn Carter is sharing her journey with breast cancer and her story of going into remission without chemotherapy in her recent novel.

In an interview with News 8’s Brittany Noble, Carter says she experienced breast cancer symptoms at 29 and was diagnosed at 30.

Carter says she kept detailed notes about her breast cancer journey. “I decided to journal. It’s pretty much what kept me in a space of groundedness and gratitude, something that helped me navigate everything I was going through without losing my mind outside of God.”

Her cancer journey inspired the single mom to “get busy” and publish two books: One based on the journals she kept while battling cancer, and a prayer journal.

Her collection of journal entries, titled “Thank You!: A 30-year Old’s Stage 4 Breast Cancer Journey to Remission,” was published in 2022.

“It’s pretty much my journal in a published form,” Carter said. “My raw, day-to-day activities … and my day-to-day feelings, things that I did with my daughter that brought me gratitude and happiness and pretty much the ins and outs of my doctor’s appointment and how I felt afterward.”

“My strength comes from God,” she added. “(I want) to make monumental changes for people who are underprivileged and underserved and there are a lot of disparities in healthcare that I was able to uncover as a patient and then become an advocate. Always make sure you have a friend or a family member.”

Carter’s memoir and prayer journal are available on Amazon.