I-69 in Fishers reopens after serious crash

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The northbound lanes of I-69 in Fishers were closed Monday afternoon for a serious crash.

Sgt. John Perrine from Indiana State Police says in a social media post issued at 4:07 p.m. Monday that traffic is being diverted at the 205-mile marker. That’s at the State Road 37/116th Street exit.

The road closed, then reopened briefly to late a single lane of traffic through, then closed again. Southbound lanes also were closed for a while. Both directions had reopened by 9 p.m.

No additional information was provided on whether anyone was hurt, what type of vehicles were involved in the crash, or what may have led to the crash.

Live video from an Indiana Department of Transportation traffic camera showed what appeared to be a blue semi tractor in the ditch next to the highway. The metal guardrails between the southbound and northbound lanes appeared damaged, and the semi tractor was in the ditch of the northbound lanes facing southwest.