IU Indianapolis eases admissions for more local students

(MIRROR INDY) — More Indianapolis high school students will have a direct pathway to admission at Indiana University Indianapolis for fall 2026, the university announced Dec. 16.

The expansion of IU’s seamless admissions program includes students at Decatur, Pike, Lawrence and Warren township high schools, plus Irvington Preparatory Academy, James and Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy, Rooted School Indianapolis at Eastern Star and Warren Online Academy.

Students with at least a 3.0 GPA will be able to fill out a short online form for seamless admission. They will not need to pay a fee or fill out a traditional college application.

The seamless admissions process started with the four IPS high schools in 2023, then expanded earlier this year to include schools in IPS’ Innovation Network. Students admitted through the program receive additional tutoring, mentoring and advising to help them succeed at IU.

According to a news release from the university, more than 450 IPS students have qualified for seamless admission for fall 2025, and the program has increased IPS first-year enrollment by over 80%.

