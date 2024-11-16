Indiana University updates protest policy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The updates to Indiana University’s expressive activity policy are intended to help students understand what is and what is not allowed at night.

Under this clarified policy, protesting, making speeches, circulating petitions, and all other unapproved activities are banned between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The updated policy allows:

Spontaneously and contemporaneously assembling and distributing literature from the hours of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

IU scheduled or authorized events that extend into the hours of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Events during the hours of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. that received prior written approval from the appropriate university office.

These changes come after July updates that said any temporary structures needed approval at least ten days before the protest.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit on an earlier version of the policy saying it violated the First Amendment.

The board of trustees first restricted the use of temporary structures, such as tents, on April 24.

That was the day before a pro-Palestine protest, where 33 people were arrested for using temporary structures during a protest.

The July update also banned signs in the ground, spray chalk, outdoor amplified sound, and camping without approval.

In a news release, IU Vice President and General Counsel Anthony Prather provided the following statement:

“Since the policy went into effect, we’ve received questions about how it applies to various events taking place on our campuses. These changes are meant to address those questions and increase clarity so those who wish to exercise their rights know what’s permitted and what’s not.”

The school says this updated policy provides specific times certain acts are banned to ensure the “university’s educational mission or operations are not disrupted.”