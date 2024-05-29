Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra previews 2024-25 season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra is warming up already for its upcoming 2024-25 season.

Dana Stone, executive director of the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra, and Leonid Sirotkin, principal oboe for the orchestra, joined Daybreak on Wednesday to speak about what people can expect this upcoming season.

“Our upcoming season is our 41st season, our Maestro’s 10th anniversary. It’s called Land in the Music because there’s a way that land is connected to every piece that we’re performing in the next season,” Stone said. So, starting in October, we have a lot of exciting things, some commissioned works, and our education concert in September, you can join us for three free Parks concerts throughout Indianapolis. So we’re very excited to continue that tradition.”

Leonid has a long and varied resume as an orchestral musician. He says music is his life and he enjoys the leadership at the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra.

“I think with the leadership of Maestro Krammer, something changed dramatically, and for me, it’s programming. I played a lot in all kinds of different groups, but in the last eight years I experienced playing music I’ve never even heard before and I loved it so much exploring new wonderful pieces,” he said.

