Indianapolis Children’s Choir to present vintage holiday concerts series

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Children’s Choir is ready to spread holiday cheer with four special performances of its annual holiday Concerts.

The event is set for Dec. 13 – Dec. 15 at the Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis. Tickets are on sale for the highly-anticipated event, which promises a heartwarming celebration of classic holiday music.

Featuring around 350 talented singers from across central Indiana, the concerts will showcase vocalists ranging from young children in kindergarten to adult members of the ICC Alumni Choir. The performances will be infused with a vintage holiday spirit, offering beloved songs like “Winter Wonderland,” “Carol of the Bells,” and “We Need a Little Christmas.”

“These concerts have been carefully crafted to evoke nostalgic feelings of warmth and love,” said Joshua Pedde, executive artistic director of the ICC. “We want the audience to feel like they’re coming home to loved ones or curling up with a cozy blanket by the fire. These familiar songs will take people back to their own special places of peace and joy.”

Now in its 39th season, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir has grown to become one of the largest and most respected professional children’s choirs in the world. Under the leadership of Pedde, the ICC serves more than 2,500 children from across central Indiana, ranging in age from 18 months to 18 years.

A highlight of this year’s concert series will be a special arrangement of “O Tannenbaum,” composed by the ICC’s own publishing house and featuring an orchestration by Leeann Starkey, the choir’s composer-in-residence and an ICC alumna. Local professional musicians will also perform, and a unique four-hand piano duet will accompany the beloved “Sleigh Ride.”

Tickets for the holiday concerts are $16 each, and they can be purchased online.