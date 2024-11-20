Indianapolis Monthly’s Fall Savor event unites top chefs for a unique dining experience

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Monthly returns with its popular event — Fall Savor — this week. The Savor dining series celebrates some of the best chefs in central Indiana twice a year.

Each night of Fall Savor brings two chefs from two different restaurants together. The duo works to come up with a custom five-course meal.

The night starts with a cocktail hour which includes hors d’oeuvres. Then the chefs show off their gourmet dishes one by one, giving guests some insights about how they came up with each plate.

Rob Carmack is one of the featured chefs on Friday, night three of Fall Savor. He is the owner of Cheeky Bastards, a British restaurant near Geist Reservoir.

He is paired up with Chef Tony Lepore from Tuscan Table Ristorante in Greenfield. Together they are coming up with a British and Italian-inspired menu.

“In England, they have a dish called ‘Toad in a Hole’ — Yorkshire pudding and sausages,” Carmack said on Daybreak Wednesday morning. “[At Lepore’s] restaurant, he serves sausage and peppers. So we kind of come up with an item that combines both. It was just so much fun to come up with that.”

Wednesday night will feature Brazilian fusion food. It will be made by the duo of Katia Hundle from Fernando’s Mexican & Brazilian Cuisine, 834 E. 64th St., and Cindy Hawkins with Team Indiana, a nonprofit that also competes at international food competitions.

Meanwhile, Thursday night, night two, features a menu by Danny Keiner, the chef at The Hulman at Hotel Indy, and Eric Hollon from Up Cellar, a steakhouse and wine bar in Bargersville. Their styles are the most similar, with both relying on their seafood and new American experience.

Keiner says he’s always honored to be invited to events like Fall Savor.

“It’s a time for us as chefs, like myself to really shine and do something different,” Keiner said. [Do something] unique and just put our best foot forward…help our restaurants and the local community.”

The courses are all matched with a wine, which can be purchased at the end of the meal. Each night will also feature three local nonprofits that will receive a part of the sales.

Abby Broderick with Indianapolis Monthly says the idea is to make a dinner that can’t ever be served again.

“We just want to bring different cuisines together that might not be paired together naturally,” Broderick said. “Like with Rob, he’s a traditionally British cuisine, and he’s paired with a very hardcore Italian cuisine. You can’t get that anywhere else. We just want to do some fun things.”

New to Fall Savor is a silent art auction. The pieces are curated by artist Tony Roko. He will be on hand to talk about his paintings. A portion of those proceeds will also go toward the featured nonprofit that night.

Seats to all three nights of Savor are still available, with Friday almost sold out.

For tickets, click here.