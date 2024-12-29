Indianapolis Public Library’s must-read books of 2024

Books on shelves on the first floor at the library. (MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we turn the page to 2025, the Indianapolis Public Library wants to look back at all of the community’s favorite titles for 2024.

Whether you’re an avid reader or just starting your literary journey, these top picks genres promise to offer something for everyone. The library has also highlighted some hidden gems that are sure to catch Hoosiers attention.

In nonfiction, Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” has been the most popular, tackling complex social issues with depth and clarity.

For adult fiction, “The Women” by Kristin Hannah has emerged as the most checked-out book in Indianapolis, while “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros claims the top spot for eBooks and audiobooks.

In young adult fiction, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins is the standout title, not only topping the most checked-out book list but also leading the charge in eBooks and audiobooks. This prequel to “The Hunger Games” continues to resonate with young readers, drawing them into its dystopian world.

For children’s books, “Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea” by Dav Pilkey is the most borrowed title, sparking the imaginations of young readers. For digital formats, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling continues to be the most popular eBook and audiobook for children, proving that the magical world of Hogwarts remains a beloved favorite.

Beyond these top titles, library staff have recommended several hidden gems that are gaining attention in their respective genres.

One standout is “Funny Story” by Emily Henry. Florencia Schick, a public services associate, describes the novel as a captivating romantic story about Daphne, a children’s librarian, who finds solace in an unexpected relationship after her fiancé leaves her. Schick highlights Henry’s engaging writing style and the warmth that the book radiates.

Another staff recommendation is “Dreadful” by Caitlin Rozakis. Kate Lietz, from the Central Library, praises the book for its witty and dark humor, with a subversive twist on the villain origin story.

In young adult fiction, Sarah Walker from the Warren Branch recommends “Where Sleeping Girls Lie” by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé. The novel, which follows Sade as she navigates the mysterious disappearance of her roommate, weaves a suspenseful tale filled with dark secrets and intriguing characters.

On the lighter side, Sarah Masson from the Franklin Road Branch suggests “Blood City Rollers 1” by V.P. Anderson. Set in a paranormal roller derby league, the book has humor, action, and adventure all rolled into one.

Tami Edminster from the Central Library recommends “Fox Plays Ball” by Corey R. Tabor, a delightful beginning reader series that features vibrant illustrations and engaging sentences. It’s an excellent choice for fans of Mo Willems’ beloved “Piggie and Elephant” books.

Jared W., also from the Central Library, suggests “The Yellow Bus” by Loren Long. This heartwarming tale celebrates the many lives of a yellow school bus, reminding readers of the creative potential of repurposing everyday objects.

In nonfiction, Liz Schoettle from the Central Library recommends “Cactus Country” by Zoe Bossiere. The memoir offers a poignant exploration of gender fluidity and the challenges of adolescence, written from the perspective of growing up in an Arizona trailer park.

Readers of any age can visit IPL location to explore the top books of 2024, or to start making a to-read list for 2025.