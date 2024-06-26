Indy Moms: ‘Things Money Can’t Buy: A lesson for my son’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summertime is a temporary pause from learning for some kids, but in Andee Bookmyer’s home she encourages learning year-round by instilling meaningful lessons into her son.

Bookmyer is a member of Indianapolis Moms blog; she joined Daybreak to discuss her new column “Thing Money Can’t Buy: A lesson for my son.”

“I just thought with summer, it was a time to slow down and think about some of the things that as he’s growing older,” Bookmyer said. “What are some of the values that I want to continue to re-instill in him and make sure he’s aware of? And the biggest one was things that money can’t buy.”

The column features different headings that touch on topics such as good manners, respect, patience and work ethic.

To read the full blog, visit Indianapolisblogs.com.