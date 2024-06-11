Indy Parks hosts series of open houses on potential playground upgrades

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks and Recreation wants to hear from families about how to improve their neighborhood parks.

The group will host a series of open houses across the city. During these meetings, the parks department will present plans for an $80 million investment by the Lilly Endowment grant. About 58 parks will see upgrades from this funding.

Alex Cortwright with Indy Parks says they want the community to get involved in these discussions.

“Our parks are community assets,” Cortwright said. The goal is really to provide … quality of life and opportunities for folks that live in the community. It’s important for us to hear … their preferences, and talk about how we can hopefully incorporate some of those ideas into projects where we can.”

He adds that the work varies from neighborhood to neighborhood, which is also why they want neighborhood input.

“We’re looking at everything from trails to playgrounds to sports fields,” Cortwright said. “That also kind of helps us say maybe we’ve already done a sports field improvement on that side of town, but we’re really lacking on splash pads.”

For some parks with more intensive work, Indy Parks plans to host follow-up meetings to present updated plans later in this year.

Indy Parks Open Houses