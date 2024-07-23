Indy Shorts International Film Festival opens with two sold-out programs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Shorts International Film Festival opens Tuesday night at the Living Room Theaters in the Bottleworks District.

The 7th edition of the film festival had 5,130 submissions — which is up 30% from last year, according to organizers.

Indy Shorts starts with two blocks of short films titled “Indiana Spotlight.” They are all films either by Hoosiers or about Hoosiers. Both programs are sold out for opening night on Tuesday.

One of those films “The Invisible Crown,” documents Hannah Lindgren, an Indiana woman living with endometriosis.

The short is making its world premiere. During the week, 40 other films will also make their world premieres.

Amelia Kramer, a fellow Hoosier and director of “The Invisible Crown,” says they wanted to spread empathy for others diagnosed with the disease.

“It actually takes a creative approach in that we’re not really focusing on the medical information,” Kramer said. “We really kind of go into her headspace and her emotions and feelings as she’s preparing for her surgery.”

The festival features 206 live-action, documentaries and animated films. Each entry runs 40 minutes or less. Those films have been grouped into 34 blocks based on a similar theme.

Husband and wife duo Ian and Katie Bignell work as film festival strategists for Formula Festival. Ian says the company helps filmmakers navigate and submit to festivals around the world.

“Understanding where your film fits in the circuit is quite complicated,” Ian said. “Every film festival has its own flavor … what we do with 20 years experience is kind of place it at the right festival, so it’s got the best chance of being seen.”

On Saturday, they will show six short films in a block titled “Spotlight: Festival Formula.” It includes the films “11:01” and “Wolf.”

Katie Bignell says the pieces feature stories from around the world.

“They’re all really poignant and strong and touching in their own right,” Katie said. “With (’11:01′), particularly, it is a longer running show … but it just holds you. It really engages you as an audience member. This for us was why we had to show it. It’s just a beautiful piece.”

The festival also features many A-listers with credits in the films including Victoria Pedretti, Seth Rogan, Molly Ringwald, and more.

Indy Shorts is one of 34 festivals designated as Academy Award qualifiers. The winning film in each category — Live-Action, Documentary, and Animated — will be eligible for consideration in its respective category

Programs will be shown at the Living Room Theater and Newfields on indoor screens. Newfields will also have some programming on two outdoor screens.

Tickets to single films start at $12 and passes to the whole festival are still available.