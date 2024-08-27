Invasive spotted lanternfly are more common

A smashed spotted lanternfly sits on the ground in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The Illinois Department of Agriculture said a sighting of one of the winged adult insects was reported on Sept. 16, 2023, at an undisclosed location in the state. Department staffers visited that area and found a “moderately populated area of spotted lanternfly,” the state agency said. (AP Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As September approaches, Indiana residents may notice an increase in sightings of the invasive spotted lanternfly.

The insects are characterized by their distinctive spotted wings and black-and-red coloring.

They tend to lay eggs on a variety of outdoor surfaces, and their presence can often go unnoticed as people transport them without knowing it.

Despite their colorful appearance, the spotted lanternfly poses a threat to plants and trees, particularly in areas across the Northeast and Midwest.

The Department of Agriculture advises that if you encounter one, you should crush it to prevent further damage.

Scientists believe the spotted lanternfly first arrived in the United States in 2012, likely transported via a stone shipment from China.