Joey Chestnut competing in Fort Bliss hot dog eating contest

Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Competitive eater Joey Chestnut will still be indulging in hot dogs this Fourth of July, despite recent changes to his plans.

Chestnut, a renowned figure in competitive eating, faced a setback when organizers of the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest chose not to invite him due to a sponsorship dispute.

Chestnut was undeterred.

Chestnut has redirected his Fourth of July activities, and is now scheduled to compete in a hot dog eating contest against soldiers at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. The event is set to take place as part of the Army base’s annual “Pop Goes the Fort” Independence Day celebration.

Chestnut’s participation at Fort Bliss marks a shift from his usual spotlight at the Coney Island event, where he holds multiple records for consuming the most hot dogs in a designated time period.