Limitless Ability provides care to adults with disabilities through art and community

INDIANAPOLIS (CHALKBEAT) — For many, the Indianapolis art scenes act as safe spaces. From art shows to concerts to dance parties, it takes many people to ensure there is inclusivity in the creative corners of our city. Conner Edwards, who runs Limitless Ability, a local nonprofit that provides care for adults with disabilities through arts and community, is one of them.

As part of National Disability Pride Month, which celebrates the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26, 1990, Edwards hosted the third annual benefit concert at the Hifi Annex. Over 600 people attended this year’s concert featuring Brooklyn-based band The Lone Bellow and Indy’s own Kara Cole — more than double the number of last year’s, which featured local hip-hop group 81355 (pronounced “bless”), Shvdy Rollins and Nix.

Often, care for disabled adults is focused on getting them into the workforce. Edwards is passionate about shifting this narrative to a mindset that doesn’t prioritize working as the only way to be an active member of society.

“A lot of disabled care is focused on the workforce, but the population that this organization is targeting is generally not a group that’s going to be working. So how can we enrich their lives? With art and community,” he said.

In addition to working with Hifi, Edwards has also worked with Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie, Indy Pride and ArtMix, which has a mission to “transform the lives of people with disabilities through the creation of art.”

ArtMix, run by president and CEO Britt Sutton, serves more than 7,000 people annually and has existed for more than 40 years.

“When you think about famous artists like Matisse, Van Gogh and Beethoven, they were all people with disabilities,” said Sutton. “They found a home in the arts when they were not accepted in their communities. People with disabilities can flourish in spite of preconceived notions, and we’re bringing that into the 21st century.”

Before the bands kicked off the concert, ArtMix provided a free art activity led by teaching artist Jodi Krumel, who has been teaching ceramics since 2004 for organizations like Arts for Learning and the Indianapolis Art Center. Krumel helped attendees decorate ceramic records.

In spite of the rain, Sutton enjoyed seeing the diverse crowds at the Limitless Ability benefit concert, which included ArtMix and Limitless Ability clients. A portion of ticket and beverage sales went to Limitless Ability.

For people with disabilities, going to arts events can mean challenges

Will there be an accessible entrance and restrooms? Will the crowd be respectful to people who are different from them? When these questions are answered, going out to enjoy art is less daunting. Intentional accessibility makes going out easier for people with disabilities and their families.

Rhonda Hamm, an Anderson resident, brought her son Victor to enjoy the concert. Last year, Victor attended with his brother and had a blast, and Rhonda was excited to enjoy the space with her son this year.

“I loved watching Victor being so happy and excited. It was such a blessing!” Hamm said.

Hamm is grateful to have an organization that integrates community and acceptance. She believes people should put their money “where the love is.”

“The more we learn each other’s stories, the better this world will be. Learning about people with disabilities is part of that, as well as learning about any other ‘different’ kinds of people we encounter,” she said.

Edwards is providing insight into what inclusion can look like in unexpected places. He believes that celebrating National Disability Pride Month means understanding that the best way to support people with disabilities is by including them in the conversation and forming friendships with people with disabilities — businesses can integrate these partnerships into how they map their services.

“How many adults with disabilities are infantilized? Are we withholding ‘adult’ experiences because we think that they can’t be a part of them — like a concert with 600 people and a bar?” Edwards said. “Part of Pride Month is treating adults like adults and offering them everything that we can.”