Lita Ford, Buddy Guy added to Hoosier Lottery Free Stage lineup

American guitarist, singer, and songwriter Lita Ford will appear at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair on Aug. 17, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair on Thursday announced additional concerts for the 2024 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, including blues legend Buddy Guy and iconic rocker Lita Ford.

The lineup now includes:

84 – Van Halen Tribute | Tuesday, Aug. 6

Buddy Guy | Wednesday, Aug. 7

WEDJ Latino-Fest feat. Con La Sonora Dinamita de Colombia | Tuesday, Aug. 13

Lita Ford | Saturday, Aug. 17

Other free stage performers include soul music icon Gladys Knight, country singer Gary Allan, R&B trio Bell Biv Devoe, and California alt-rock band Sublime with Rome. The Indiana State Fair will celebrate Beatles Day on Saturday, Aug. 3.

All shows at the free stage are free with fair admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of reserved viewing area tickets for these concerts will be available in July.

The 2024 Indiana State Fair is set to open on Friday, Aug. 2 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 18. The state fair will be closed on Mondays.

For more information, visit www.indianastatefair.com.

Enter to win an All-Inclusive Indiana State Fair Prize Package

The Hoosier Lottery invites fairgoers 18 and up to enter the free myLOTTERY All-Inclusive Indiana State Fair Prize Package contest. Six grand prize winners will receive state fair tickets, parking, Fair Bucks, the opportunity to see a concert at the Free Stage, and a Hoosier Lottery prize pack.

Enter by signing up to become a myLottery member or confirm your existing account at HoosierLottery.com/StateFair by July 8, 2024.

About the artists

Buddy Guy is bringing his “Damn Right Farewell” tour to the Indiana State Fair. At age 87, Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, a pioneer of Chicago’s West Side sound, and a living link to the Windy City’s halcyon days of electric Blues. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him No. 23 in its list “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time”.

Lita Ford is an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter who made her rock’n’roll debut in the late 1970s as lead guitarist of the all-female band “The Runaways.” She later embarked on a solo career, which reached its peak with the 1989 single “Close My Eyes Forever,” a duet with Ozzy Osborne. Ford took a hiatus from 1997-2007 but has been touring ever since.

WEDJ Latino-Fest will showcase the music of Con La Sonoro Dinamita, a Mexican and Colombian group that focuses on Cumbia, a tropical music genre from Colombia. The group formed in 1960, disbanded in 1963, and re-formed in 1975. It has released 31 albums in its 50 year history.

84 – Van Halen Tribute is the ultimate Van Halen Experience! Faithfully recreating the sound, look, and energy of the original Van Halen lineup (1979-1984). 84’s Dave, Eddie, Michael, and Alex will have you on your feet with David Lee Roth era hits like “Jump,” “Panama,” “Hot For Teacher,” “Eruption,” “Unchained,” “You Really Got Me,” and many, many more!