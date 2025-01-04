Indiana Grown: Three to Four Dogs premium pet treats

Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Ronica Owens, the owner of Three to Four Dogs, joined Daybreak to share locally-made treats to help keep your pet healthy.

“Our goal this year, in 2025, is to focus more on convenience but clean eating for our pets. We are focusing on doing to-go type sizing for pet snacks so they’re easier to carry in your purse, in your pocket, in your carry-on,” Owens said.

Each of the treats are made in small batches with simple ingredients, “I don’t use any preservatives or chemicals, so that once we bake the items and then dehydrate the items, it allows a longer shelf life,” Owens said.

Treats that incorporate dried fish or organ meat like beef liver, it helps alleviate pets’ joint pain. It can also support your dog or cat’s coat.

Owens keep flavor top of mind when making the treats, having her own dog, Max, try them out.

“Any recipes that don’t work for him, don’t work for the business,” Owens said.