Local service dog organization auctions Taylor Swift tickets for charity

An ICAN service dog sits in front of the Taylor Swift window decal on the J.W. Marriot in downtown Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Indiana Canine Assistance Network)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Canine Assistant Network, or ICAN, is offering Taylor Swift fans a chance to attend the pop superstar’s sold-out Eras Tour concert while supporting a local cause.

ICAN is holding an online auction for two tickets to Swift’s highly anticipated concert at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Nov. 2, with all proceeds going to support the nonprofit’s service dog programs.

The auction, which opened this week, will run until noon on Thursday. The highest bidder will win an exclusive “Night with Taylor Swift in Indy” package, which includes:

Two tickets to the Nov. 2 concert in the Quarterback Suite, complete with a buffet, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages

A one-night stay at the Hampton Inn in downtown Indianapolis for the night of the concert

A $100 VISA gift card for dining or entertainment

Bidders must be 18 or older, and the winner will be notified by 5 p.m. Thursday.

For more information and to place a bid, click here.