Looking to get groovy? Indy Dance Festival returns to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking to get groovy? The Indy Dance Festival is taking place at Butler University.

It’s a weekend to celebrate the beauty of dance in Indianapolis and beyond.

The event takes place July 19 – 21 at the Shrott Center for the Arts and Lilly Hall located at Butler University.

There will be 10 masterclasses with various styles for ages 13 and up. There will also be four free community classes:

Dance for Neurodivergent Movers (ages 8-12)

Ballet & Dance (for ages 50+)

All Abilities Adaptive dance class (ages 13+)

Open-level Intro to Freestyle and Improv (no experience required)

There will be three free panel discussions and two evening performances, one Saturday at 7 p.m. and the other Sunday at 6 p.m.

Multiple dance styles will be showcased, including, but not limited to: Ballet, Contemporary, Afro-Cuban, Tap, Latin, K-pop, Hip-hop, Modern, Classical Indian, and more!

And who’s invited? Anyone and everyone who loves to dance.

For tickets and information, visit the festival’s website.