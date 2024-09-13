Luxe Westfield home for sale in Chatham Hills for $2.18M

Westfield, Ind. (WISH) — It doesn’t cost to dream and this home is certainly a dream home. This masterpiece designed by Integra Builders graces a serene pondside setting in the exclusive community of Chatham Hills in Westfield fits the bill.

The property offers features that cater to high-end living, including a chef’s kitchen, a primary suite designed for relaxation, and access to luxury amenities.

The kitchen includes a double island, a five-foot-wide refrigerator, and a custom range hood. “This kitchen is perfect for gathering and culinary creation,” Listing Agent Mark Branch said, noting its focus on both form and function.

The primary suite offers a freestanding tub and a seamless walk-in shower, creating a spa-like atmosphere. The design aims to provide a private space for relaxation and restoration.

Chatham Hills offers a variety of amenities, including a championship golf course, a clubhouse, swimming facilities, and walking trails. Residents can enjoy a lifestyle centered around recreation and community engagement.

This property presents an opportunity to experience high-end living in desirable Westfield, with features and amenities designed to support comfort and luxury.

(Provided Photos/Branch Group Realty)

Address: 1248 Chatham Ct., Westfield, IN 46074

Listing Agent: Mark Branch, 317-403-4397, Branch Group Realty

Additional photos and information: Branch Group Realty

