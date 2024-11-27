Man found dead in house fire near West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man and an animal died in a house fire Tuesday near West Lafayette, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says.

David Martin, 76, died from smoke inhalation, with cardiovascular disease contributing, the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office says.

A 911 caller reported the fire about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Blueberry Lane. That’s in the Green Meadows subdivision located off State Road 26 about a mile northwest of its intersection with U.S. 52.

After crews from four departments got the fire under control, the man was found dead in the home, the release said.

The release did not say what type of animal was found dead.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to assist with the sheriff’s office’s investigation.