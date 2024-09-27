Metta World Peace receives Major Taylor Award at Circle City Classic Coaches Luncheon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Metta World Peace, a former Pacers great and NBA Champion, was honored with the Major Taylor Award during the Circle City Classic Coaches Luncheon held Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The award recognizes the achievements of African American athletes, coaches, and officials who have made significant contributions to youth sports.

WISH-TV Community Link host Carolene Mays and WISH-TV anchor Dakarai Turner served as co-emcees for the event.

The event also celebrated the impact of sports figures on young athletes in central Indiana.

Numerous young athletes were recognized at the luncheon, highlighting their achievements and dedication.

Previous recipients of the Major Taylor Award include notable figures such as Muhammad Ali, Tony Dungy, and Tamika Catchings.