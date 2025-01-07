Miss Marion County crowned Miss Indiana State Fair 2025

Pilar Bravo has been crowned the 66th Miss Indiana State Fair for 2025. (Provided photo/Indiana State Fair)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair has crowned Pilar Bravo, representing Marion County, as Miss Indiana State Fair 2025.

Bravo was picked in the coronation ceremony Jan. 5 at the Indiana State Fairground’s Corteva Coliseum, marking the 66th edition of the title.

Bravo emerged victorious from a field of more than 80 contestants, earning the role of the Indiana State Fair’s official ambassador.

As Miss Indiana State Fair, she will embark on a statewide tour during the summer, traveling nearly 8,000 miles and visiting around 45 counties. In this important role, Bravo will help further the mission of the Indiana State Fair.

The Indiana State Fair credits Bravo’s dedication to her community and impressive achievements in academics, horse showing, and volunteer work.

The pageant also celebrated other outstanding contestants, with the following finalists earning spots in the Queen’s Court:

1st Runner-Up: Jordyn Leininger, Kosciusko County

2nd Runner-Up: Sophia Sullivan, Ripley County

3rd Runner-Up: Rebecca Brewer, Elkhart County

4th Runner-Up: Kelby Roberts, Rush County

Finalists from several other counties also made it to the top ten, including Morgan, Shelby, Vigo, Wabash, and Warren counties.

Maggie Taylor from Cass County was honored with the title of Miss Congeniality.

Bravo’s victory is historic, as she became the first winner from Marion County since 1981.