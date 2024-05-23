Morning Checkup: Skin cancer risks and sun protection advice

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and Friday is Don’t Fry Day, a reminder for people to care for their skin and protect it from the sun.

WISH-TV’s medical expert, Dr. Janel Gordon, joined Daybreak to discuss skin cancer risks and give advice on skincare.

“Every day we have 9,500 Americans who are being diagnosed with skin cancer. There are some thoughts that this number is on the rise — specifically because of issues like climate, and that could be affecting our ozone layer and giving us more direct access to those sun rays that could damage our skin,” Gordon said.

Melanoma, basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are the most common types of skin cancer.

Dr. Gordon suggests people keep a close eye on their skin and watch for changes in size, color, shape, and elevation. If the area frequently bleeds or crusts, see your doctor. If you have sore that just won’t heal, see your doctor.

“Some of us may have spots on our skin that have been there for years. So I always encourage my patients to make sure that you’re looking over your body regularly. And if you see that the spot is changing in size or color — the shape, even the elevation above the skin, those are signs that you want to reach out to your physician or provider for an evaluation.

Similarly, if you have a spot that’s been there for a while and now all of a sudden it’s bleeding, frequently used to do that if it’s crusting or if you have a wound or sore, that just never seems like it’s healed. You want to make sure you get that evaluated,” Dr. Gordon said.

She suggests people make an annual visit to their general practitioner or a dermatologist to get checked. She also says people should wear sunscreen everyday, no matter the season and no matter the color of their skin.

“Even patients who look like me, they’ll say, ‘Well, do, we don’t need to wear sunscreen?’ No, I tell them I wear it every single day,” Dr. Gordon said.

She says people with black and brown skin can burn and get skin cancer, therefore, sunscreen is important for everyone.

“You want make sure you’re always hitting the exposed areas. So, like for you and I today that would be our face. Don’t forget the ears. That’s a high spot for skin cancer, our arms — all the way down to our hands. You want to make sure it’s covered. And then, obviously, if you’re out in your swimsuit, the legs, et cetera. Do be aware that some spots that we can’t put sunscreen on like underneath the fingernails or toenails, the palms of our hands can get affected as well as genitals down below,” Gordon said.

Dr. Gordon suggests testing different products until you find a sunscreen you feel comfortable wearing.