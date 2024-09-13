Search
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV near Lebanon

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Lebanon

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A man on a motorcycle died in a crash with an SUV on Thursday afternoon, Lebanon police say.

The man was not publicly identified pending the notification of the next of kin.

Emergency services responded about 5 p.m. Thursday to the crash on State Road 32 near Boone County Road 500 West. That’s about 4 miles west of the city of Lebanon.

A woman and three juveniles in the SUV received minor injuries in the crash.

A news release issued Thursday night from Lebanon Police Department did not say what may have led to the crash, although investigators will later provide “further updates.”

