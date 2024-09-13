Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV near Lebanon
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A man on a motorcycle died in a crash with an SUV on Thursday afternoon, Lebanon police say.
The man was not publicly identified pending the notification of the next of kin.
Emergency services responded about 5 p.m. Thursday to the crash on State Road 32 near Boone County Road 500 West. That’s about 4 miles west of the city of Lebanon.
A woman and three juveniles in the SUV received minor injuries in the crash.
A news release issued Thursday night from Lebanon Police Department did not say what may have led to the crash, although investigators will later provide “further updates.”
