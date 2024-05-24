Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV on Michigan Road

Lights on top of an ambulance. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcyclist died Friday night in a crash with an SUV on Michigan Road on the northwest side, Indianapolis police say.

The motorcyclist’s name was not publicly shared in a news release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD was called to the crash about 6:10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Michigan Road and Double Tree Boulevard. That spot on Michigan Road is about halfway between West 86th and 79th streets.

Pike Emergency Medical Services took the motorcyclist in critical condition to a hospital, when the motorcyclist died.

The SUV driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with IMPD. The SUV driver did not sustain any injuries.

Investigators were still working to determine the cause of the crash.