New beer available at IMS for Indy 500

(Provided Photo/Atwater Brewery via WIBC)
by: Sascha Nixon, WIBC
INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — If drinking a beer at the Indy 500 sounds like your ideal Sunday, you may want to know that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has a new craft beer partnership.

Atwater Brewery has been named as the official craft beer of the IMS. The company is based in Detroit, Michigan, sometimes known as Motor City.

Thanks to this partnership, you can drink the new Road Rally IPA (India pale ale) this year. The IPA is described as a “golden-hued brew…with a light malt backbone.”

If you would like to try this drink for yourself, you can get it at the track for a limited time. It will also be available in select stores.

IMS President Doug Boles says, “For fans of craft beers, Atwater Brewery’s limited-edition brew…is the perfect addition to your Race Day cooler.”

What to Know:

Product – Road Rally IPA

6.5% ABV

49 IBUs

(Provided Photo/Atwater Brewery via WIBC)

