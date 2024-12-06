Damien Center will expand support for LGBTQ+ residents

A sign for The Damien Center in Indianapolis. (WISH photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — A new $800,000 grant will support mental health services and substance abuse treatment for the LGBTQ+ community in Indianapolis.

Damien Center, Indiana’s oldest AIDS service organization, secured the funds from the state’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction. The money will be used to hire two full-time licensed therapists: one who works with clients at the center’s eastside headquarters and another who will provide telehealth services.

LGBTQ+ Hoosiers are at a higher risk of experiencing depression or substance abuse as they face discrimination and new state laws curtailing their rights. About 45% of LGBTQ+ youth in Indiana considered suicide in 2022, according to survey from The Trevor Project, a national nonprofit.

The funding will also be used to create therapy programs for specific groups, including LGBTQ+ individuals who are 55 and over and people who are transgender. Damien Center’s 2020 survey found that 42% of people in Central Indiana were worried about finding providers who are LGBTQ+ friendly.

“This grant allows us to expand vital services to individuals who might otherwise struggle to find inclusive, affirming care,” said Alan Witchey, president of Damien Center.

To schedule an appointment, call 317-632-0123.

Mirror Indy reporter Mary Claire Molloy covers health. Reach her at 317-721-7648 or email maryclaire.molloy@mirrorindy.org. Follow her on X @mcmolloy7.