New Palestine residents awash with anger over sewer rate increase

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. (WISH) — The New Palestine Town Council on Wednesday night rolled out a proposal to raise wastewater utility rates.

If approved, the monthly rate would go up from $72 to $97.15 starting Nov. 1. and then to $140.87 in 2026. The council says the town needs money to pay for upgrades to the town’s wastewater treatment plant that was constructed in 2017, and is now operating at full capacity.

Resident Morgan Hopkins is frustrated the facility is already obsolete.

“We’ve bitten off more than we can chew with a bad set of teeth,” Hopkins said. “How does this make sense?”

If the town doesn’t take any action, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management could take over operations of the plant.

Teri Reed, president of New Palestine Town Council, said improvements to the facility are estimated to cost $25 million, but that number is not set in stone.

“That is worst case scenario,” Reed said. “We’re still waiting for our construction bids to come in on the (October) 23rd, and then we will be calculating the rates.”

Reed and her colleagues weren’t on the town council in 2017, when their predecessors approved the design for the facility.

“They didn’t account for the growth,” Reed said. “We have a great school system that’s our big draw. It’s already at capacity.”

Still, residents weren’t willing to let the current town council off the hook. A person who goes by Sam said they’re frustrated that the city allowed so much development before dealing with the wastewater plant issue, and they’re upset that they’re only just now learning about the rate increase.

“And the lack of admitting hey we messed up, or the people prior to us messed up, this is what we’re going to do to fix it and us only knowing for me, a handwritten note on my bill saying to expect a rate increase in November, I think that’s a horrible way to let people know you’re having a rate increase.”

Reed said other communities, such as Cumberland and Greenfield, already raised sewer rates.

A final vote on the increase will take place at the next council meeting on Oct. 28.