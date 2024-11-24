Newfields enchants with Winterlights event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Newfields is charging the holiday season with the 8th edition of the beloved Winterlights event.

On Saturday, this annual holiday extravaganza transformed The Garden into a dazzling wonderland, covering the grounds with nearly two million twinkling lights this holiday season.

“What we do is we make The Garden come alive with not only the joy, the festivity, and the light for The Holidays, but honoring the legacy of The Garden, the museum, and the art,” said Erin Kilhefner, manager of festivals at Festival.

The enchanting Twinkling Trail and the captivating Landscape of Light have returned with a new collaborative element that promises to elevate the holiday wonderland experience. Newfields crafted a custom soundtrack that harmoniously syncs with each light bulb, creating a unified sight and sound experience on the Lilly House Lawn.

“We are excited to bring it back this year! Landscape of Light is known for The Nutcracker, but we worked with the Indianapolis Symphony last year,” Kilhefner said. “So, you will also hear the Home Alone theme song and the Charlie Brown Christmas theme song. It was a generous gift from Marianne Tobias to us. Here specifically, in the Lilly House, I don’t want to give all the secrets away because there are an extra couple of fun moments. But, in the kitchen, one of our most beloved rooms in the house, we have a couple of new desserts made this year.”

The Culinary Campsite will compliment the mesmerizing light displays with a delightful selection of seasonal treats and beverages, including s’mores kits, spiked hot cocoa, gingerbread popcorn, and giant warm chocolate chip cookies.

“Sugar plum cider from Ash and Elm, as well as a variety of hot cocoa, hot cider,” Kilhefner said. “We even have Uncle Nearest Whiskey that you can put in your cider, and beer and wine as well.”

The Winterlights event requires extensive time and effort, with the decorating beginning in July. Ticket prices are now at their lowest rate on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, making it easier for families to enjoy this holiday tradition.

“We come out here to Newfields, we love it! The Rorick Family is mostly in Fort Wayne,” said a member of the Rorick family. “So, they have nothing entirely up to this scale. So, they come down to see all the lights and visit us. We’ve got three grandkids and potentially more on the way. No spoilers! But we do love it down here. Great environment!”

Whether you’re a returning visitor or a first-time explorer, this winter’s Winterlights experience promises several captivating programs, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy. To get tickets, go here.