Newsboys, Taylor Swift tribute, Yolanda Adams added to Indiana State Fair free stage lineup

Yolanda Adams performs onstage during the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair on Wednesday announced the second wave of Hoosier Lottery Free Stage concerts for 2024.

The lineup now includes:

The Taylor Swift Tribute: Fearless | Saturday, Aug. 10

Newsboys (evening) and Blessing Offor (afternoon) | Sunday, Aug. 11

(evening) and Blessing Offor (afternoon) | Sunday, Aug. 11 Happy Together Tour | Wednesday, Aug. 14

Sublime with Rome | Thursday, Aug. 15

Gospel Music Festival feat. Yolanda Adams | Sunday, Aug. 18

Additional performers will be announced soon.

All shows at the free stage are free with fair admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of reserved viewing area tickets will be available for these concerts in July.

The 2024 Indiana State Fair is set to open on Friday, Aug. 2 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 18. The state fair will be closed on Mondays.

For more information, visit www.indianastatefair.com.

About the artists

Fearless: The Taylor Swift Tribute is the ultimate Taylor tribute! Fearless brings the magic of TSwift’s music to life with passion, energy and STYLE! Get ready to sing, dance and make your WILDEST DREAMS come true

Newsboys is a Christian rock band that formed in Queensland, Australia, in 1985. In 2001, their fifth album was recognized as CCM magazine as one of the “100 Greatest Albums in Christian Music.” Their newest album is 2024’s “Worldwide Revival.”

Blessing Offor is a Nigerian-born American Gospel and Christian music singer. Blessing, who lost his vision at a young age, combines soul, R&B, pop, and music from his African roots. He released his debut album, “My Tribe,” in 2023.

Happy Together Tour 2024 includes six acts: The Turtles, Jay & The Americans, The Association, Badfinger ft. Joey Molland, The Vogues and The Cowsills. The first Happy Together Tour was in 1984 and has consisted of different bands and artists throughout the years, with the only constant being The Turtles.

Sublime with Rome was formed in California in 2010 by former members of the band Sublime and singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez. Sublime with Rome is a ska alternative rock group. The group’s debut album Yours Truly was released on July 12, 2011, and broke the top ten of the Billboard 200.

Yolanda Adams is an American gospel singer and host of her own syndicated gospel show. In a career spanning nearly four decades, Adams has had five No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Top Gospel Album list. She was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2017.