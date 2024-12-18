Noblesville approves Morse Village development

The crest for the city of Noblesville. (WISH Photo)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Noblesville Common Council has approved the Morse Village development project in a 6 – 3 vote.

The council approved the $250 million mixed-use development project in a final vote Dec. 17.

The Morse Village plan will would re-zone land for a project that would bring new apartments and businesses to the city’s north side, and has had contentious reception.

“The Morse Village development will provide additional housing and commercial opportunities to serve our community’s growing need along with the investment and preservation of greenspace. Much due diligence has been done by the Council, developer, and city to hear from the public and work together to adjust the project plan to meet the needs of current and future residents in the area. I appreciate the Council’s thoughtful consideration for this development and look forward to its positive impact on the City of Noblesville,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jenson said in a press release following the vote.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jenson previously made statements responding to threats made to public officials over the Morse Village plan.