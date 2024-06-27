Pedestrian struck and killed by semi on I-70

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semitruck on Interstate 70 early Thursday morning, according to a news release by Indiana State Police.

At 2:30 a.m. Thursday, troopers with the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post and deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department responded to a pedestrian being struck on I-70 westbound near the 22 mile-marker.

A preliminary investigation by troopers revealed that an individual was walking in the driving lane on I-70 westbound near the 22 mile-marker when the individual was struck by a semi-tractor trailer. The driver of the semi immediately pulled over and called 911, fully cooperating with the investigation. There were no other injuries to report.

The Clay County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and recover the remains of the deceased. The name of the deceased will be released by the Clay County Coroner’s Office at a later time once a positive identification has been made and the family has been notified. The investigation is ongoing and officials did not release any further information at this time.