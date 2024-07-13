Person dead after crash on Kentucky Avenue
Person killed in crash on Kentucky Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died after being critically injured in a crash on the city’s southwest side on Friday night.
Around 7:19 p.m. Friday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 4000 block of Kentucky Avenue on a report of a possible fatal crash. That is just southeast of the Indianapolis International Airport. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a person with critical injuries. The person was taken to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
Investigators did not immediately release any details on the victim’s identity or what led to the accident.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.