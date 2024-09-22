Police think noncustodial father abducted his son; both missing
IMPD searches for father accused of abducting son
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A noncustodial father has abducted his 7-year-old son, and both are missing, Indianapolis police say.
Leonardo Garcia-Reyes, 37, and and his son, Amir Garcia Escalante, were last seen sometime Sunday in the 5700 block of East 86th Street. That’s on the northeast side in a retail area north of Castleton Square Mall and east of Allisonville Road.
Amir was described as 4 feet tall and 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information was asked to call 911.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Garcia-Reyes is driving a gray 2012 Dodge Ram with Indiana license plate CJK453. Police had a photo of the truck in information it shared with the media and the public.
Crime Resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
