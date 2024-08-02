Public library builds community with Spanish-language book club

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — If you speak Spanish, live in Indianapolis and would like to talk about books with like-minded people, the Indianapolis Public Library has a program for you.

This month, a Spanish-language book club kicks off with “Se regalan dudas” written by Ashley Frangie and Leticia Sahagún. The meeting will take place at the Haughville Library, 2121 W Michigan St., Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Dominic Zepeda, the director and founder of the nonprofit Mujeres Conectadas, is the organizer. “It’s important that we have these open and free spaces.,” said Zepeda when asked why she created the book club. “We Latinos do not only come here to work — we are integral beings who are interested in art and reading.”

Although the Spanish-language book club has been around in different formats since 2018, it only became a public library program in 2022, which means that books can be checked out through their system.

We talked to Zepeda to learn more.

Jennifer Delgadillo: What types of books will you read and what will the discussion be like?

Dominic Zepeda: We will talk about fiction and nonfiction books. We will express our opinions (what we like, what we don’t like, and we will find topics to address) with other readers in the city.

Q: Who chooses the books?

I choose them with a focus on personal development. I chose very psychological books, about grief or relationships. Since the club is bimonthly, we start with six picks and then decide on two more.

We are also introducing some novels, and will possibly continue choosing with the help of people who are part of the club and know about literature.

Q: Have there been moments that have shown you the importance of the club?

There are people who say that the club has changed their lives because of the reading, the friendships and the community. It has given them meaning. In terms of identity, people love to read in Spanish because when they are here in the U.S. they start to forget the words.

There are many people who have never set foot in a library or read a book, and have now done that because of this club. That, to me, is very nice.

Can’t join the club in August? These are the books planned for October and December:

“La ridícula idea de no volver a verte” written by Rosa Montero.

6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 8 at the West Perry library branch, 6650 S. Harding St.

“La vaca” written by Camilo Cruz.

6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3 at the Eagle library branch, 3905 Moller Road

The library has more Spanish-language programs planned for the month of August:

6-7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12 at the Central Library, 40 E St Clair St.

Financial Literacy Workshop.

6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the Garfield Park Library, 2502 Shelby St.

Basic Computer Classes in Spanish — Introduction to Computers.

This interview was edited for length and brevity.

Jennifer Delgadillo is the arts and culture editor for Mirror Indy. You can reach out to her at jennifer.delgadillo@mirrorindy.org