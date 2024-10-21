Retrial begins for Indianapolis man accused of fatally shooting 5 people

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The retrial of an Indianapolis man accused of fatally shooting five people, including a pregnant woman, when he was 17 years old begins Monday.

A Marion County judge declared a mistrial in the case of Raymond Childs III on July 24 after a key witness addressed Childs from the stand, asking at one point, “Why did you do it, Raymond?”.

Childs, 20, faces six counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for the mass shooting on Jan. 24, 2021.

Prosecutors say Childs went from room to room in his family’s east side home, methodically shooting each of the victims, after arguing with his father about sneaking out of the house.

The attack killed his father and stepmother, Raymond Jr. and Kizzie Childs; his 13-year-old sister, Rita; his 18-year-old brother, Elijah; his brother’s pregnant girlfriend, Kiera Hawkins, and her unborn baby boy.

Childs’ 15-year-old brother was also shot but survived after fleeing the house to escape the gunfire.

Prosecutors say the shooting happened after a fight between Childs, then 17, and his father about staying out too late.

News 8 previously reported that Childs went to his girlfriend’s house after the shooting and told her he’d been kicked out. The next day, Childs and his girlfriend went to the scene of the shooting, where police say he started to cry.

Childs was arrested without incident.

