Rev. Richard Hunter Ministries’ Christmas Help program reaches 30th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Rev. Richard Hunter Ministries “Christmas Help Program” reached a milestone on Friday.

The organization completed its 30th food drive at Martin University. Every year Hunter, his family, and the congregation team up with other local groups for the program.

This year, the drive-thru event gave away a box filled with food, informational flyers, gun locks and Narcan. In previous years the ministry also provided families with COVID-19 tests.

Rev. Hunter says he’s glad to have the community support for all the years.

“[God] gives us a resource to do it,” Hunter said. “We’re helping 700 plus families today with a week’s worth of groceries. We have turkeys for them too and we have little teddy bears for those that need that.”

The program will help more than 700 families this year. Over the last few weeks, the ministry took calls from families to see how much and exactly what was needed this year.

“We tell them, ‘Look if you’re hungry, eat the food. If you’re not. and you need help this year, come get the food. Take your food money and pay your utilities, buy something for your kids for Christmas.’ It helps to hold down crime and it helps the food insecurities.”

Some people were on site and in line to pick up their boxes at 6 a.m. on Friday. Distribution wasn’t supposed to start until 10 a.m.

The reverend’s wife, Liz Hunter, says it shows the need in the community for the program.

“It’s good to see these people make an effort to come out and get their food,” Hunter said. “I had many people when I talk to them on the phone crying to me — break down crying. They have went through and they really appreciate what we’re doing for the public.”

According to Rev. Hunter, they start preparing for the Christmas Help Program in January.

Rev. Richard Hunter Ministries takes donates for the program all year long. Donations can be made on the group’s website.