Rides at Indiana State Fair pass inspection

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are 48 rides at the Indiana State Fair, and officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said they’ll check each and every seat on every ride.

That comes down to more than 960 seats.

“We have very few violations this year compared to previous years,” said Von Scott, deputy chief of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. “So, they’ve done an excellent job to make sure everything is running properly.”

The security team is making sure each seatbelt and lap bar is working properly, that each ride is level, and that safety buttons are working.

The safety team recommends those visiting the fair to read the signs on each ride.

“Every ride has a list of guidelines height and everything else,” Scott said. “Look at the ride and look at what they are, and follow the rules.”

The ride operators do more than just turn the ride on.

“These operators understand the ride,” Scott said. “They know how the ride operates and their ultimate job is to ensure your safety and that you have a good time at the State Fair.”

Every ride has a permit sticker and a phone number. Homeland Security advises visitors to call the number if a ride looks unsafe or if an operator isn’t doing their job

The fair has been around for 167 years. It opens Saturday, Aug. 2, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 18. Homeland Security will be present every day that the fair is open to insure that it is safe.