Santa Hustle returns to Indianapolis, raising money for local nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All the way from the North Pole, a horde of Santa look-alikes are running in the Santa Hustle.

Thousands of walkers and runners will gather in the morning for fitness, fun, and to raise money for three local nonprofits: The Indiana Parkinson Foundation, Friends of Indy Animal Care, and Teen Works.

The run, returning to Indianapolis Sunday, Dec. 15, takes place at the White River State Park. Three races for will be held in the Santa Hustle so everyone can participate.

Kid’s dash | 8:30 a.m.

Half Marathon | 9 a.m.

5K | 9:05 a.m.

Everyone participating will get an “ugly sweater” long-sleeve shirt, an embroidered beanie, and a metal for those who finish.

Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers in each age category.

“Santa Hustle is all about bringing community members – both near and far – together for a festive and healthy kick off to the holiday season,” Randi Schooley, from the Santa Hustle Race Series, said in a press release.

Once you’re at the Santa Hustle, enjoy music, cookies and candy, and snag a family photo with one of the “elfies” along the course.