School bus, ambulance crash at 38th, Mitthoefer; minor injuries reported

The front of an ambulance. (WISH Photo)

This story has been updated to correct that the school bus was not a Warren Township bus.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Minor injuries were reported after a school bus and an ambulance collided at a busy intersection on Indianapolis’ far east side.

Dispatchers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the crash to News 8.

The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of 38th Street and Mitthoefer Road. Dispatchers say they do not know what led up to the crash, but report there were minor injuries.

It was unclear if any students or people in the ambulance were injured, or how traffic would be impacted.

Medics were on the scene treating injuries, IMPD said.

News 8 has reached out to determine which school district the bus belonged to.