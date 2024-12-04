17°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
17° Indianapolis

School bus, ambulance crash at 38th, Mitthoefer; minor injuries reported

The front of an ambulance.
The front of an ambulance. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

This story has been updated to correct that the school bus was not a Warren Township bus.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Minor injuries were reported after a school bus and an ambulance collided at a busy intersection on Indianapolis’ far east side.

Dispatchers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the crash to News 8.

The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of 38th Street and Mitthoefer Road. Dispatchers say they do not know what led up to the crash, but report there were minor injuries.

It was unclear if any students or people in the ambulance were injured, or how traffic would be impacted.

Medics were on the scene treating injuries, IMPD said.

News 8 has reached out to determine which school district the bus belonged to.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Police arrest man for injuring...
Indiana News /
Holiday stress survey: Latino families...
News /
Big Ten, IPS open new...
Education /
Amid Chi-Chi’s comeback, experts cite...
I-Team 8 /
How cuts to federal spending...
I-Team 8 /
Competitive eaters descend on Indy...
All Indiana /
Mt. Carmel Church’s Christmas Citywide...
All Indiana /
Parent Tested Parent Approved founder...
News /