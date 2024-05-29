Scott Alan, announcer for Indy Fuel and Indy Eleven, dies in crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sports fans in Indianapolis have lost a well-known voice.

Scott Alan, the PA announcer for both the Indy Fuel and Indy Eleven, died in a crash on Monday. The teams announced his sudden death on social media on Tuesday.

The Indy Fuel wrote: “We are saddened to share the passing of former Fuel emcee, Scott Alan. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones at this time “.

The Indy Eleven wrote: “We are extremely saddened to hear of the tragic death of our PA announcer Scott Alan. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends .”

Earlier this month the Indy Fuel posted a video message on X where Alan announced he would not return next season because he was set to become the first employee of the a new minor league hockey team, the Bloomington (Illinois) Bison.

In a statement, Jim Hallett, the owner of the Indy Fuel and Bloomington Bison, wrote:

Dear Indy Fuel and Bloomington Bison Fans,

It is with a somber heart that I reach out to you today to share the tragic news of the passing of our beloved colleague and friend, Scott Alan. Scott’s sudden departure due to an auto accident on Monday has left us all in a state of shock and sorrow. Scott has been a cornerstone of the Fuel family from the very beginning, his voice, and presence gracing us for all 10 seasons. Scott was so excited on becoming the first employee hired for the Bloomington Bison.

His enthusiasm, exuberant personality, and unwavering support for our teams will be profoundly missed. Though he is no longer with us, his spirit will undoubtedly continue to cheer us on from above.

As we navigate through this difficult time, we will ensure to keep you informed about the arrangements for his funeral or memorial service once we receive the details from his family.

Scott Alan was more than just a colleague; he was a true friend to many of us, and his memory will forever resonate within our community. Let us come together to honor and cherish the legacy he leaves behind.

With heartfelt condolences,

Jim Hallett Owner, Indy Fuel and Bloomington Bison

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.