Search crews find body of 70-year-old man missing in Bartholomew County lake

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officer boat. (Provided Photo/Indiana DNR)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The search for a 70-year-old man who went missing Wednesday while boating on Grandview Lake near Columbus ended early Thursday when his body was discovered by firefighters.

Richard Chaille, of Columbus, went into the water near his boat around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and did not resurface. Chaille was not wearing a life jacket, Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Indiana conservation officers and local first responders searched for Chaille throughout the day using boats and side-scan sonar.

A local fire department found Chaille on the surface of the lake around 5 a.m. Thursday, Conservation Officer Travis A. Stewart told News 8. Chaille’s family has been notified of his death.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.