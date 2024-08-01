Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Search crews find body of 70-year-old man missing in Bartholomew County lake

The search for a 70-year-old man who went missing Wednesday while boating on Grandview Lake near Columbus ended early Thursday when his body was discovered by firefighters. Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officer boat. (Provided Photo/Indiana DNR)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The search for a 70-year-old man who went missing Wednesday while boating on Grandview Lake near Columbus ended early Thursday when his body was discovered by firefighters.

Richard Chaille, of Columbus, went into the water near his boat around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and did not resurface. Chaille was not wearing a life jacket, Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Indiana conservation officers and local first responders searched for Chaille throughout the day using boats and side-scan sonar.

A local fire department found Chaille on the surface of the lake around 5 a.m. Thursday, Conservation Officer Travis A. Stewart told News 8. Chaille’s family has been notified of his death.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘UnPHILtered’ | Creating major citizens...
UnPhiltered /
Indianapolis man sentenced to 110...
Crime Watch 8 /
Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ tickets...
Local News /
Judge motions to move Delphi...
Crime Watch 8 /
Navigating national party conventions
WISH-TV 70th Anniversary /
I-65 Safety and Efficiency comment...
Local News /
Indiana State trooper struck while...
Indiana News /
Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday to...
National News /