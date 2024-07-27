Stop by Crew Carwash and help support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana is as easy as taking a trip to your local Crew Carwash and making a donation during the 15th annual Crew for Kids fundraiser.

Half of every ultimate wash purchased on Saturday — $12 dollars — will go toward Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, but donations of any amount will be accepted, says Sally Grant, executive vice president for Crew Carwash.

“We are so happy to support Big Brothers Big Sisters. We truly believe in their mission of helping kids reach their full potential and 1 to 1 mentoring, it’s proven that it’s a big part of that,” Grant said on Daybreak. “We will accept anything and appreciate our customers generosity to help us.”

The year’s goal is to raise $200,000, but Crew for Kids is about more than fundraising, says Caitlin Bain, chief development officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana.

“Beyond the impact of the philanthropy that comes from this, is the generation of enthusiasm and awareness that happens all over central Indiana. When a brand like Crew Car Wash stands with Big Brothers Big sisters like this, it’s so powerful and it reaches so many.”

Bain also hopes the event will inspire people to sign up as mentors.

“If there’s anything I can tell anyone watching today…if you considered being a Big, please reach out to us because we need mentors. We have about 100,000 kids waiting,” Bain said.

Click here for more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana.