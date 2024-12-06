Study unveils 14 possible I-65 and I-70 improvements within I-465 loop

Study narrows in on I-65 and I-70 improvements within I-465 – News 8 at 5

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Transportation planning study ProPEL Indy revealed 14 possible solutions to improve I-65 and I-70 within the I-465 Indy loop over the next few decades.

After over 1,400 comments from commuters and input from state, local and federal agencies, the group identified 24 potential ideas. A detailed evaluation of each solution led to narrowing the plan to include 14 ideas.

The 14 possible development plans range from adding a bridge, creating a recessed roadway and adding several travel lanes. For a full list of the 14, click here.

The ideas met one or more of four needs the study identified and aren’t yet linked to specific areas on I-65 or I-70 within the loop.

“With further analysis, it will become more detailed,” Indiana Department of Transportation Strategic Communications Director Natalie Garrett said. “We’ll be applying those to specific locations, providing more information, what things could look like going forward.”

10 of the ideas submitted by drivers were ruled out due to possible fatal flaws, meaning they could create safety problems or cost far more than other options on the table, among other negative impacts.

The public can now weigh in on the 14 ideas that still stand.

“The public comment period is through January, 5 2025. So, through the holiday season,” Garrett said.

Those comments will help decide what solutions move forward and where they may geographically land.

In addition to public comment, the form includes an interactive concept map tool.

“People can drag and drop the various concepts and kind of place them on a map where they think, ‘this might help here, this might make sense here,;” Garrett said. “So, an interactive tool that can be used on a desktop.”

To make a public comment, click here.

After the comment period, the study will move into its cost estimation phase which is aimed to wrap up by summer 2025. The final recommendation for construction will come Fall 2025.

The option of not doing construction will remain on the table until a final decision is made.