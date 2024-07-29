New grant targets mental health disparities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new Behavioral Health Cultural Equity Grants Program for Haitian and Burmese communities is designed to tackle mental and behavioral health disparities by providing culturally centered training.

The Behavioral Health Cultural Equity Grant program aims to enable newly trained health professionals to provide support that resonates with patients’ struggles, language, and cultural backgrounds.

“Both Haiti and Burma have experienced significant political upheaval and budo military regimes leading to a large number of Haitians and Burmese to resettle here in Indianapolis,” said Leonce Jean-Baptiste, chairman of the Haitian Association of Indiana.

Many people are fleeing their home countries and seeking refuge and a fresh start in the United States. This grant will provide training to staff so they can help people who may have mental health challenges.

“Many have suffered treacherous conditions, traveling impassable roads, often through several countries throughout Latin America, enduring hunger, family separation, fatigue, rape, and above all trauma,” Jean- Baptiste said.

Participants in this pilot program will receive 40 hours of training over three weekends to become certified. They will provide mental health, substance support and recovery, and ethical care practices as they work within these smaller communities.

“What’s currently happening is that when you have a mental health issue and speak another language, there is literally a third person in the room there to interpret. So, if we are talking about stigma, we are literally adding more to that stigma,” said Martine Romy Bernard-Tucker, the director of the Office of Public Health and Safety.

Data will be gathered and the program is expected to last a year to see how the communities respond. “Approximately, 40,000 Burmese reside in Marion County and it is a growing population in our city. It is heartbreaking to see that our community has faced some challenges. Sadly, we have lost quite a few community members due to not having access to behavioral and mental health services,” said Naw Eh Phaw, representative for the Burmese Community of North America.

Mental Health America of Indiana has confirmed that resources will also be extended to other minority communities in the area. “We do have the skills and resources and experience to empower the local community to really use our power and privilege we have to support that community and get them where they want to be rather than where society thinks they should be to ensure the long term success of any of our community members,” said Justin Beatty, Mental Health America of Indiana vice president, Education, and Credentialing.

Recruitment for this Behavioral Health Grant program will start in October.

The Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS), Mental Health America of Indianapolis (MHAI), and community leaders from the growing Haitian and Burmese populations in Indianapolis announce the launch of the Behavioral Health Cultural Equity Grants. (WISH photo/ Reyna Revelle)